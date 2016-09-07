The concept of Bachelor in Paradise, the Bachelor spinoff in which former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants try once again to find love, is the very definition of “it’s so crazy it might work.” And it did, at least for three couples who left Tuesday night’s season three finale happily engaged.
One couple, however, did not.
As you may have guessed, there are major spoilers ahead.
The finale began with Evan Bass and Carly Waddell exchanging their final roses. “Carly Waddell, will you freaking marry me?” Bass asked. Carly freaking said yes, and they became heart-eyes-emojis personified. The couple was followed by Grant Kemp and Lace Morris who, despite Kemp’s initial hesitation, also ended the season with a proposal. Nick Viall and Jen Saviano, however, were not as smitten.
"I wanted to say I was in love with you, but something in my heart just said I can’t," Viall, who is slated to be the next Bachelor in January 2017, told Saviano. “Sometimes you wish you could tell your heart what to do, and if I could, I would tell it to choose you. I just feel like something's telling me to say goodbye. I'm sorry.”
The two tearfully parted, but the finale ended on a high with Josh Murray and Amanda Stanton becoming the third couple to promise to say I do.
The couples’ romantic success is matched only by the success of the show itself. Co-host Michelle Collins revealed that ABC was renewing the show for a fourth season. With any luck, this next season of The Bachelor might introduce a number of kooky faces who will join the fourth season of Bachelor in Paradise next summer. Who are we kidding? Of course it will.
