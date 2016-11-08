Another tough divorce situation for season 20 Bachelor contestant Amanda Stanton.
Stanton, the 26-year-old a single mom of two who recently got engaged to Josh Murray on Bachelor In Paradise, has been open about issues with her ex-husband, Nick Buonfiglio. Stanton wrote on her blog that things were definitely not amicable between her and her ex, with whom she ended things while her youngest was still a baby. The two are currently locked in a custody dispute, and it looks like things have just taken a turn for the worse.
Stanton's reported income is causing divorce drama between her and Buonfiglio, reports Perez Hilton. According to the source, Buonfiglio is demanding more child support from Stanton now that she's making more money following Bachelor in Paradise. TMZ lists her monthly income as $13,000, which is reportedly from social media endorsements and her blog. Her live-in fiancé, Murray, an AdvoCare distributor, makes roughly $10,000 a month, according to the document acquired by TMZ.
The issue is trickier than the question of who is making what. According to a September 2016 report from The Inquisitr, Buonfiglio was formerly paying Stanton $2,000 a month, an amount approved when the reality star was only making $100 per month. The report states that while Stanton should have the children in her care 65% of the time, she left them for a month in order to film one of her unnamed reality shows.
This legal issue will likely be a thorny one, considering the apparent animosity between Stanton and her ex. Hopefully, no matter what happens, the pair's kids will be kept as far removed from the child-support issue as possible.
