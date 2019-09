Derek & Taylor Celebrated Their Bachelor In Paradise Engagement With The Cast In Hollywood

Derek Peth and Taylor Nolan got engaged while filming the season 4 finale of the Bachelor spin-off on Wednesday. Viewers noted their instant chemistry on the show (because they wouldn't stop making out). In a recent episode of the show, both Peth and Nolan expressed their feelings for each other. "Every time I'm with Taylor I just feel really happy," Peth said. "I keep smiling and I'm really giggly and like a school boy again who likes a girl." Nolan seemed to be in the same boat adding, "If things keep going with Derek the way that they've been going, there's a possibility for love. Derek is boyfriend material, and I'm ready to see where things go with him moving forward."