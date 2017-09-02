Derek & Taylor Celebrated Their Bachelor In Paradise Engagement With The Cast In Hollywood

The latest couple to get engaged on Bachelor in Paradise, Derek Peth and Taylor Nolan, celebrated the happy news with their co-stars in West Hollywood.
Derek Peth and Taylor Nolan got engaged while filming the season 4 finale of the Bachelor spin-off on Wednesday. Viewers noted their instant chemistry on the show (because they wouldn't stop making out). In a recent episode of the show, both Peth and Nolan expressed their feelings for each other. "Every time I'm with Taylor I just feel really happy," Peth said. "I keep smiling and I'm really giggly and like a school boy again who likes a girl." Nolan seemed to be in the same boat adding, "If things keep going with Derek the way that they've been going, there's a possibility for love. Derek is boyfriend material, and I'm ready to see where things go with him moving forward."
Advertisement
Enjoying a night out at Hyde Sunset in West Hollywood, they were joined in their celebration by fellow cast members Raven Gates, Jasmine Goode, Whitney Fransway, Dominique Alexis, Kristina Schulman, Alexis Waters, Adam Gottschalk, and DeMario Jackson, as reported by E! News. With the caption, "F A M I L Y", Nolan shared a few photos from the night with her Instagram followers.
Taylor Nolan originally joined the franchise on season 21 of The Bachelor with Nick Viall, but was left without a rose in week five — after some serious fights with Corinne. Joining JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette, Derek Peth made it to the final seven of season 12. The two met on the fourth season of Bachelor in Paradise and have remained relatively solid throughout the run of the show.
While the proposal hasn't aired yet on the ABC hit series, E! News reports that Derek Peth popped the question with a Neil Lane ring including just over three carats of diamonds. The moment will be shared on the finale and aftershow episode airing on September 11.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement