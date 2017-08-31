People magazine confirms that Bachelor In Paradise contestants Taylor Nolan and Derek Peth are engaged following a proposal on Wednesday night's taping of the Bachelor In Paradise aftershow.
There are countless reasons to come to Paradise, but for many Bachelor In Paradise contestants, their heart is set on leaving with a ring. While this season is already filled with plot twists and hookups and heartbreak, it turns out there is a couple who ends up getting engaged — but can you guess who? Let's look at the most likely options:
Dean and Kristina
The two have been an item pretty much since the show resumed filming after its hiatus, but things haven't exactly been solid. Danielle L. has driven a wedge between the two lovebirds, and thanks to Dean's inability to commit, this pairing doesn't seem likely.
Wells and his Mai Tai
While the bartender and former Bachelorette contestant is my favorite part of the show, he's not allowed to participate in any coupling of his own. However, he did share a smooch with Danielle M. before she left the show, and according to the most recent episode, things still aren't figured out between the two longtime friends. So it's probably not Wells.
Diggy and his glasses
Is it just me, or does Diggy have a new pair of glasses every time we see him? The man cannot settle down, therefore a lifetime commitment probably isn't in his future just yet.
But enough speculating, because Us Weekly reports that the lucky couple is (surprise, surprise) Derek Peth and Taylor Nolan. The two have been canoodling the whole series, and a source told the magazine that Derek proposed to Taylor during the taping of the Bachelor In Paradise aftershow on Wednesday, and Twitter is loving it.
"TAYLOR AND DEREK ARE ENGAGED!!!" a fan cried.
I'm so happy for @PethDerek and @taymocha I hope you guys live a long and happy life together ????— Ria bubbles? (@RiaRockskul) August 31, 2017
Three cheers (and many, many roses) for the happy couple!
