During Tuesday night's "Week 2, Part 2," Danielle decides to leave Paradise to pursue a charity opportunity in Kenya. The nurse feels confident in her choice because she's not really feeling butterflies with any of the BIP men and doesn't think "her person" is in Mexico right now. Before leaving, Danielle says goodbye to Wells, who is her longtime friend and the resident bartender. The moment is filled with tension since both pals spent most of the episode pondering their quasi-romantic feelings about each other to respective friends. When Danielle leaves, Wells walks her out and dramatically seals the farewell with a kiss, saying, "If anyone deserved to find someone here, it was you." In the car, Danielle wonders, "Maybe he's been under my nose this whole time."