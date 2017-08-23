Bachelor In Paradise hasn't exactly given us a love story to root for yet. Taylor Nolan and Derek Peth basically pulled a Step Brothers (but for a romantic relationship) during their first moments on BIP and never looked back. Dean Unglert keeps lowering his Internet Boyfriend status. Raven Gates is being pursued by a near-unsettling number of suitors. Amid all of this madness, one duo has become a dark horse couple to ship: Danielle Maltby and Wells Adams.
During Tuesday night's "Week 2, Part 2," Danielle decides to leave Paradise to pursue a charity opportunity in Kenya. The nurse feels confident in her choice because she's not really feeling butterflies with any of the BIP men and doesn't think "her person" is in Mexico right now. Before leaving, Danielle says goodbye to Wells, who is her longtime friend and the resident bartender. The moment is filled with tension since both pals spent most of the episode pondering their quasi-romantic feelings about each other to respective friends. When Danielle leaves, Wells walks her out and dramatically seals the farewell with a kiss, saying, "If anyone deserved to find someone here, it was you." In the car, Danielle wonders, "Maybe he's been under my nose this whole time."
Now, fans are wondering if Danielle and Wells are an item, since this kiss happened weeks ago, leaving enough time for a relationship to start in the mean time. We investigated all the evidence out there to find out the truth.
Read These Stories Next: