In a post-finale world, we know that Rachel is clutching Bryan's beefy quadricep in the above photo. Regardless of how you feel about her choice in fiancé (Peter fans, we feel your pain), you gotta admit she's rocking some pretty exceptional jewelry. Rachel herself was dazzled by the ring — her first response to the proposal was literally "Yes! So pretty! Give it to me! It’s so pretty!” Hmm. While Bryan skeptics may be concerned that Rachel's response seemed to focus more on the ring than the man offering it to her, we'll cut her some slack. Anything that sparkly is bound to be disorienting.