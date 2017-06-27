DeMario Jackson Recounts Corinne Olympios Encounter In New Interview

DeMario Jackson is spilling more of that Bachelor in Paradise tea.
The reality star has opened up about his version of what took place on the BIP set in a new three-part interview with E! News. Yesterday Jackson said that allegations that he had engaged in a sexual encounter with Corinne Olympios without her consent had been agonizing for his parents.
Now that Warner Bros. has concluded its investigation and found no evidence of wrongdoing, he's sharing what he claims actually took place between him and Olympios. Though Olympios issued a statement identifying herself as a "victim" with no memory of her encounter with Jackson, his interview paints a different picture.
The 30-year-old claimed that he and Olympios initially bonded over being Bachelor Nation villains. Things then got physical, he told E!.
"We started having a little bit more fun," Jackson said. "Started having a few drinks. From that bar scene it got a little bit hot and heavy. She jumped in my arms, we started making out at the bar."
He alleged that it was Olympios who suggested they move to the pool, at which point he said his "Spidey senses got up."
"When you’re a man, mostly African-American man, no matter where you’re at, you always look for things that can help you out," he said. "And at that moment, I made sure that the cameras followed us. It just seemed too perfect in a sense for me. At that point, that’s when my spidey senses got up.”
Jackson went on to detail his version of their physical encounter, claiming that Olympios put “her lady parts like right on my face" while he sat on the edge of the pool.
"Things got wild because it was more of like her being like the aggressor, which was like sexy because you have like a very attractive girl who’s like telling you like what she wants, it’s like a very like, ‘Wow, okay. This is hot. I like it,’" he said.
“We were already naked at that point," he added. "We had been naked like the second we got into the pool. That night was probably the wildest night of my entire life.”
Jackson said that he and Olympios — who he claims hooked up with fellow contestant Derick Peth and two other men during filming — were on friendly terms the day after the encounter.
“We were all talking about how wild the previous day was," he told E!. "She wasn’t mad. We were hanging out. I offered her a shot, but she said that the production had cut her off for drinking for the day.”
The tone changed when producers stepped forward to complain about the incident, prompting other BIP crew members to warn Jackson.
“He goes, ‘Here’s what I need you to do. I’m going to need you to bow out. Tell Chris and the crew that you love them, that you’re thankful — however, you’re not here for the right reasons,’” he said a producer allegedly told him. “I’m like, ‘What the fuck?!’ He goes, ‘I can’t tell you what I know, but it’s going to be bad if you don’t leave tonight. I’m thinking, What do you mean it’s going to be bad?
“I got a call by a producer that was just like, ‘Hey, shit's about to get real, real fast,’” he continued.
A spokesperson for Olympios has not yet responded to our request for comment.
