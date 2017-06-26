DeMario Jackson is finally opening up about the Bachelor in Paradise debacle.
While an unnamed source close to DeMario was the one to break the news last week that he won't be returning to the show's filming, Jackson had yet to share his opinion on what happened. Now, DeMario Jackson has given his first interview to E! News since Warner Bros. closed its internal investigation.
"It was stressful. For me, and mostly for my mother," Jackson told E! News' Melanie Bromley of the Paradise scandal. "It's hard to see your mom cry every single day. It was very difficult."
Advertisement
Jackson added in the interview that his father helped him through the situation and kept him "grounded" amidst the allegations. It's clear the scandal had a huge impact on his family. (In an Entertainment Tonight interview on June 14, Jackson also said that his "character has been assassinated" and that he lost his job as a recruiter because of the reports. Since the investigation closed, he has reportedly been invited back to Bachelor in Paradise.)
"My dad, he kept me extremely strong and kept me grounded and humble," Jackson told E! News. "But having your mom cry every day for something that you know you didn't do..."
A Warner Bros. investigation led to the company declaring last week that there was no "misconduct" between Jackson and Corinne Olympios on set. Bachelor in Paradise has since resumed filming. (For her part, Olympios' lawyer released a statement that her team will be continuing an investigation separate from Warner Bros.')
The full interview with Jackson will air on E! News in three parts on Monday and Tuesday nights, starting at 7:00 p.m. EST.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement