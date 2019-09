Report: Demario Jackson Will Not Return To Paradise

Representation for Jackson insisted he was innocent. His lawyer Walter Mosley said he was confident that, given the entire incident was recorded on camera, odds were in his client's favor. "This is one of those rare occasions because they were shooting a reality television show," Mosley told Variety . "For 20 or 30 people to get it wrong or to miss something, for seasoned professionals over at Warner Bros. and ABC to get it wrong and for some third party who never saw the tape and who wasn’t on set at the time of the incident to make an accusation — as a lawyer, it’s like Christmas." (By 'Christmas,' we believe Mosley meant the case was practically handed to them.) Mosley added, "I have requested the tapes and I’m hoping to see the tapes next week...The tapes are the real facts needed to vindicate DeMario’s name.”