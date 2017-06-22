Report: Demario Jackson Will Not Return To Paradise

Well, we have an answer to at least one of the millions of questions we have about Bachelor In Paradise. DeMario Jackson will not return. A source close to the former Bachelorette contestant told CNN that he doesn't think it's a "good idea" to go back to Sayulita, Mexico to resume filming with the other contestants. Reportedly, he is instead focusing on himself this summer.
The 30-year-old has been the subject of intense scrutiny since news broke of alleged misconduct on the set of Bachelor In Paradise. It was later revealed that two producers had filed third party complaints after witnessing Demario Jackson in a sexual encounter with fellow contestant Corinne Olympios.
Advertisement
"I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4. Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production," Olympios said in an official statement about the investigation.
Representation for Jackson insisted he was innocent. His lawyer Walter Mosley said he was confident that, given the entire incident was recorded on camera, odds were in his client's favor. "This is one of those rare occasions because they were shooting a reality television show," Mosley told Variety. "For 20 or 30 people to get it wrong or to miss something, for seasoned professionals over at Warner Bros. and ABC to get it wrong and for some third party who never saw the tape and who wasn’t on set at the time of the incident to make an accusation — as a lawyer, it’s like Christmas." (By 'Christmas,' we believe Mosley meant the case was practically handed to them.) Mosley added, "I have requested the tapes and I’m hoping to see the tapes next week...The tapes are the real facts needed to vindicate DeMario’s name.”
After reviewing the tapes, Warner Bros. closed the investigation, finding no misconduct in the footage. Though Jackson's name is cleared, it seems Sayulita, Mexico, has perhaps too much emotional baggage — for him, Paradise probably wouldn't be beachy heaven at all.
Advertisement
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement