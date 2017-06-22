Update: More Bachelor Nation members have shared photos about heading to Paradise before filming starts this weekend. Amanda Stanton shared a photo in her Instagram story about flying to Paradise. And Lacey Mark shared an Instagram photo with the hashtag #BIP4, so it's safe to say she'll be featured in the new season, too.
This story was originally published on Wednesday, June 21, at 3:20 p.m.
After an investigation following reports of "misconduct" on the Bachelor in Paradise set, Warner Bros. announced that the show would resume filming. That means the contestants will have to head back to Mexico sometime soon — or are they already there?
On Tuesday, Jasmine Goode posted a photo of herself, Astrid Loch, and Danielle Lombard on Instagram with the caption "Paradise vibes." Former Bachelor contestants Loch and Lombard aren't on ABC's official list of confirmed Paradise cast members, but Goode's caption could be a pretty big clue.
People reported on Tuesday that the show was "frantically scrambling" to find more cast members for Paradise, so Loch and Lombard could be some of the new additions.
And according to The Hollywood Reporter, filming for Paradise will resume this weekend. The show is still slated to air according to its original schedule, with the first episode of the season on August 8.
Danielle Maltby, another confirmed Paradise contestant, also shared an Instagram photo Wednesday that fans think might be from the show. She's pictured with Loch, Raven Gates, Alexis Waters, Sarah Vendal, Kristina Schulman, and Taylor Nolan, most of whom are confirmed to appear on the show.
Gates also shared a photo from the beach on Tuesday, which may or may not be connected to the show.
Wells Adams also posted a photo from a Mexican beach on Tuesday, but it's probably not connected to Paradise. He was in Mexico for Carly Waddell and Evan Bass's wedding.
It's not clear yet if Corinne Olympios will return to Paradise. After Warner Bros. announced that there was no misconduct found in the investigation, Corinne's lawyer issued a statement that they will be continuing a separate investigation outside of Warner Bros.' internal one.
There's no official confirmation as to which contestants are back in Mexico yet, but we'll keep checking their social media accounts for further clues.
