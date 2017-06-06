ABC has finally revealed which Bachelor Nation members will be on Bachelor in Paradise this year. And it's basically a "who's who" from Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor.
We already knew some of the people who'd be joining the Paradise cast this summer, including Corinne Olympios and Bachelor runner-up Raven Gates. Amanda Stanton is also joining Bachelor in Paradise for the second time, following her breakup with ex-fiancé Josh Murray. And Bachelorette star Robby Hayes is headed to Paradise, too, though it doesn't look like he'll be joined by his roommate, Bachelorette alum Chase McNary.
Of the new names on the list, though, the one we're most surprised by is DeMario Jackson. DeMario was a competitor on the current season of The Bachelorette, but Rachel quickly dismissed him when she learned he hadn't broken up with his girlfriend before appearing on the show. Maybe the others in paradise will be more forgiving of his plight?
Here's the full list of Bachelor in Paradise cast members who are confirmed to appear on the show this summer, via People. In addition to the women from Nick's Bachelor season, Stanton, and DeMario, there are four men from JoJo Fletcher's Bachelorette season, as well as Ben Zorn from Kaitlyn Bristowe's season. But as we know from its first three seasons, there are more surprises to come as new Bachelor Nation members arrive in Paradise each week — so DeMario might not be the only one of Rachel's suitors packing a suitcase for Mexico.
Raven Gates, The Bachelor season 21
Corinne Olympios, The Bachelor season 21
Alexis Waters, The Bachelor season 21
Lacey Mark, The Bachelor season 21
Danielle Maltby, The Bachelor season 21
Kristina Schulman, The Bachelor season 21
Taylor Nolan, The Bachelor season 21
Jasmine Goode, The Bachelor season 21
Amanda Stanton, The Bachelor season 20 and Bachelor in Paradise season 3
DeMario Jackson, The Bachelorette season 13
Derek Peth, The Bachelor season 12
Nick "St. Nick" Benvenutti, The Bachelorette season 12
Robby Hayes, The Bachelorette season 12
Alex Woytkiw, The Bachelorette season 12
Vinny Ventiera, The Bachelorette season 12 and Bachelor in Paradise season 3
Ben Zorn, The Bachelorette season 11
