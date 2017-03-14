Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers about last night's season 21 finale of The Bachelor and the After the Final Rose special. Read at your own risk.
She may not have left that shack in Finland with the final rose or a Neil Lane engagement ring, but Raven Gates isn't ready to give up on love — or The Bachelor. During last night's After the Final Rose special, the Arkansas native accepted host Chris Harrison's invitation to join the cast of Bachelor in Paradise, the show's tropical spinoff. Think she knows Bad Chad will be there?
"I've heard of this place," the boutique owner quipped when Harrison mentioned Paradise. "Hey, if anything, I know that if Nick can go to Paradise and do this experience, and find love, that I can too."
"So we'll see you in Paradise?" Harrison asked.
"Yeah!" she confirmed.
Gates also spoke to People about being getting the "I have love for you but I don't know if I'm in love with you" speech from Viall, who went on to propose to Vanessa Grimaldi in the finale.
"I definitely felt as though I was in love with him and I really had no doubts or reservations about being engaged to him, so I mean I was definitely 100% in the relationship and felt that I was in love with him," she told the magazine.
“The moment he told me that I wasn’t the one, I accepted it. And I think that’s one of the reasons why I was so emotionless is because I was processing what he was saying,” the 25-year-old shared. “I was trying to accept what he was saying and I knew there was nothing I could say to change his mind and I felt I had left everything on the table so there’s nothing I could do differently… I think as soon as he told me I wasn’t the one I started the healing process right then and there. I accepted it, I didn’t question myself, I was confident in myself.”
She added that she wishes Viall and Grimaldi well.
