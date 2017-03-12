In less than 24 hours, Nick Viall will answer the question that every Bachelor fan wants answered: who will take home the coveted rose? More specifically, will our leading man choose Raven Gates or Vanessa Grimaldi?
After eliminating 28 women through a series of foolproof tests like dancing with the Backstreet Boys — Viall likes “a girl with moves” after all — we’ll soon know just who the he chose to ride off into the sunset with. Or, as a new clip hints, who he skates off into the sunset with.
In a teaser from the Bachelor account, we see Viall and Gates amble clumsily along a patch of ice. “Will Raven and @viallnicholas28 skate their way to a proposal?” they teased.
Will Raven and @viallnicholas28 skate their way to a proposal? Don't miss #TheBachelorFinale tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/UHeXLl6e7Z— The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) March 12, 2017
One thing is for certain, if Viall’s father has anything to do with it, his son won’t be choosing Grimaldi, who was once a fan-favorite due to her impressive French skills but whose intentions are now being questioned. Chalk that up to an active IMDB page and a photo of her shopping for wedding dresses.
Soon after posting, Grimaldi revealed the photo was taken to promote a possible fashion partnership with the store. Still, fans were not impressed. “You just ruined the whole show,” piped one commenter. “WTF spoiler alert!" added another.
On Twitter fans seem to split, though, Raven may have a possible edge. “$100 bucks says it's Raven. Nick said last week he is a proud American. He implied he won't move to Canada,” said one user. In case you missed it, Grimaldi is from Canada. “ If he's smart, he'll choose Raven,” said another. Let the nail-biting begin since The Bachelor has already promised this finale will be a "first" for the show.
The two-hour season 21 finale airs Monday night at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC. Oh, and don’t forget to stick around after the show for Bachelor: After the Final Rose.
