On Twitter fans seem to split, though, Raven may have a possible edge. “$100 bucks says it's Raven. Nick said last week he is a proud American. He implied he won't move to Canada,” said one user . In case you missed it, Grimaldi is from Canada. “ If he's smart, he'll choose Raven,” said another . Let the nail-biting begin since The Bachelor has already promised this finale will be a "first" for the show.