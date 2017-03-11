Fans of The Bachelor, if you have doubts about Vanessa Grimaldi, the special education teacher from Montreal who will be one of the final two ladies vying for Nick Viall's heart on Monday's season 21 finale, you are not alone. Viall's father is right there with you.
As Us Weekly points out in a newly released preview clip from the ABC dating series, Viall's father Chris sits down with Grimaldi for a little heart to heart. Grimaldi, who recently riled up Bachelor Nation by posting an Instagram of herself in a wedding dress boutique last week, asked "Do you think that love is enough to make a relationship last?" The father of her potential paramour's answer was basically "nope."
"You have to not just love the person, but you have to be willing to give up — you have to sacrifice," Chris tells her. "So no, love's not enough. It's commitment. It's selflessness."
Later, Viall's dad admitted his trepidation about the match. "I really could feel her emotion, but it was a little bit of fear that she could hurt Nick," Chris said.
He's not the only one. Grimaldi, who competes against Raven Gates for that ever-coveted final rose, became a fan favorite all the way back in this season's premiere thanks to her impressive French skills. Some clever fans, though, found her IMDb page and speculation about her intentions began in earnest because "being here for the right reasons" is truly the ultimate in reality show currency.
No matter who our most basic Bachelor chooses, we know he won't be going home alone — again. Viall may have been rejected three different times on The Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise, but come Monday, Viall will walk away with a fiancée after telling the runner-up he's been "so selfish." As for what happens next, well, only time will tell, but ABC promises a "Bachelor first" during After The Final Rose.
Maybe that "first" will be this Bachelor admitting that in his case, father knows best.
