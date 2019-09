No matter who our most basic Bachelor chooses, we know he won't be going home alone — again. Viall may have been rejected three different times on The Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise, but come Monday, Viall will walk away with a fiancée after telling the runner-up he's been "so selfish." As for what happens next, well, only time will tell, but ABC promises a "Bachelor first" during After The Final Rose.