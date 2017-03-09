Just as we thought things were winding down for this season of The Bachelor, a new promo has everyone in a flurry. On Wednesday, E! released an exclusive first look at the March 13 finale, which promises a "Bachelor first" during After The Final Rose.
"I've been here before," Bachelor Nick Viall says in the promo. "Both Andi and Kaitlyn broke my heart. My biggest fear is that that will happen again. I'm just torn up inside. It's the worst feeling I've ever felt before."
The Bachelor creator also took to Twitter to keep everyone guessing. Back in February, Mike Fleiss tweeted that they'd be making history "again" on After The Final Rose, and on Wednesday he posted a similar tease.
Advertisement
We will be making history again on this season's After the Final Rose!!! #TheBachelor— Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) February 28, 2017
Monday's live season finale is going to be historic!!! Believe me... #thebachelor— Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) March 8, 2017
"Monday's live season finale is going to be historic!!!" Fleiss wrote. "Believe me..."
Okay, so here's what we do know. Nick Viall definitely proposes to Vanessa Grimaldi or Raven Gates in the finale, according to Us Weekly, and one of them definitely says yes. This was confirmed with the news that Viall tells the runner-up he's been "selfish."
We also know that Viall has a crazy history of his own, having been rejected three different times on The Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise. What firsts are even left? Twitter has ideas.
"Pls say pregnancy announcement," one user wrote.
Another user guessed that there might be a live wedding.
@CathyEliz @fleissmeister I have no idea...a wedding on the live show would be historic though. ?— WinBoRay (@WinBoRay) March 8, 2017
"I have no idea..." they wrote. "A wedding on the live show would be historic though."
Some people, however, are skeptical.
@fleissmeister but why would anyone believe you though after the last "historic" announcement.— Meghan Keim (@megkeim) March 8, 2017
"But why would anyone believe you though after the last 'historic' announcement," a disappointed fan tweeted.
@fleissmeister You said that word what...77 times already lol— ? Shania ? 77 (@bachblogger) March 8, 2017
"You said that word what...77 times already lol," added another.
No matter which camp you're in, you can't deny that so much has already gone down in Bachelor history that a "Bachelor first" is pretty intriguing. Rumors will continue to fly until the finale on Monday when all the suspense will be over...just in time to start gearing up for the new season of The Bachelorette.
Advertisement