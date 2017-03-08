Contrary to his track record, it looks like Nick Viall (who is basic) will be leaving this season of The Bachelor with a fiancee. Us Weekly reports that while the finale isn't slated to air until March 13, a source has confirmed to the magazine that Viall does indeed make a choice between Vanessa Grimaldi and Raven Gates — but not without heartbreak.
“Nick was scared to death,” the source from the show told Us Weekly. “He said if he left alone, he’d be devastated.”
If you remember correctly, Viall has been rejected on air three different times, so you can't blame him for expecting the worst. That being said, he's also battling some guilt of his own.
"He could relate to the woman he was sending home more than the woman chosen,” the source added. “He had empathy for her. It was hard for him to let her go because it hit so close to home.”
Apparently, he pondered the decision all night before he was ready to film the proposal.
“He tells the runner-up, ‘I’ve been so selfish,'" the source explained. "He told her his heart was with someone else."
The source did not reveal exactly who Viall is talking to in this heartbreaking discussion in order to not spoil the show, but if you've been on the internet recently, you'd know that Grimaldi might have already spilled the beans after posting a photo of herself at a bridal shop.
"A good way to end the week at the office!" she captioned the photo. However, TMZ reported that the contestant was there simply to discuss a possible partnership, and that she didn't try on any of the gowns.
Unsurprisingly, the source reveals that “the finale is very emotional.” But really, is The Bachelor ever anything but wild and unchecked feelings? We'll have to wait until the 13th to tune in.
