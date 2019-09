Last night, The Bachelor confirmed what we pretty much knew ever since ABC decided to spill the beans early and out Rachel Lindsay as the next Bachelorette : Raven Gates and Vanessa Grimaldi are the final two ladies vying for Nick Viall's heart. The good news is that, so far, Chris Harrison has yet to blurt out any more spoilers about which woman walks away with a Neil Lane engagement ring and a magazine cover shoot. The bad news is that Vanessa, the trilingual, dentally blessed special education teacher from Montreal, may have saved him the trouble.