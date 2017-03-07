Spoiler Warning: This article contains details related to last night's episode of The Bachelor. Read at your own risk.
Last night, The Bachelor confirmed what we pretty much knew ever since ABC decided to spill the beans early and out Rachel Lindsay as the next Bachelorette: Raven Gates and Vanessa Grimaldi are the final two ladies vying for Nick Viall's heart. The good news is that, so far, Chris Harrison has yet to blurt out any more spoilers about which woman walks away with a Neil Lane engagement ring and a magazine cover shoot. The bad news is that Vanessa, the trilingual, dentally blessed special education teacher from Montreal, may have saved him the trouble.
Bachelor Nation is speculating that Vanessa may have outlasted Arkansas boutique owner Raven thanks to a photo that's surfaced on Instagram this week.
Holly Wiancko, a creative coordinator for the Le Chateau boutique in Vanessa's native Canada, tagged the reality star in a photo of the two women posing in front of a selection of wedding dresses at the store.
"A good way to end the week at the office!" Wiancko captioned the pic.
The photo would seem to suggest that Vanessa was shopping for wedding dresses because Nick totally popped the question. TMZ, however, reports that Vanessa didn't try on any bridalwear during her visit, and that she was simply there to discuss a possible fashion partnership with the store. Vanessa has worn designs from the store in the past.
That's unlikely to calm down angry Bachelor fans who think the photo has spoiled the fairy-tale (cough) ending they've been expecting.
"You just ruined the whole show," complained one viewer on Instagram.
"WTF spoiler alert!" added another.
Here's the most dramatic fan response in Bachelor history, though: "I want to die."
Simmer down, folks. If watching this show has taught us anything, it's that weddings are few and far between. Let's just wait and see how it all goes down, okay?
