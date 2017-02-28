When you're starring on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette, picking from 30 possible future spouses on national TV, you better know who you are and what you're looking for. Thankfully, for Rachel Lindsay, that's not going to be a problem.
The first Black Bachelorette talked to ET backstage at the taping of next week's "Women Tell All." For Lindsay's part, she promises to try t0 keep things real with the guys. "I feel like if I try to think about it too much, I'm going to get caught up in the whole moment of things, so I'm going to take it day by day," she explained. "I'm just going to be true to myself, and as I told Nick throughout our whole season, I'm just going to keep it 100, and I'm going to keep it real... [Nick] was very sincere, he was very open and I plan on being the exact same way."
The 31-year-old also opened up about her ideal qualities in a mate. Make no mistake: the woman knows what he wants. Read up on Lindsay's criteria below — and consider forwarding this to any guy friends looking to try out for the show. Here's what America's next Bachelorette is looking for in a man:
- Sincerity. "Nick was very sincere. It was one of the things I loved the most about him and in our relationship.
- A sense of humor. "Oh my gosh, I need a funny guy! I mean, you don't need to be a comedian. I don't need you to be Kevin Hart, but I need you to be funny.
- Sports knowledge. "I need you to be able to talk sports — you don't have to play them, but be familiar with them.
- Good breath. "Bad breath is a deal breaker."
- Self-confidence. "I need a guy that knows exactly what he wants," she said. "I don't need you to be indecisive, I don't need you to be just a dreamer, I need you to be very self-aware and confident."
- But not too much. "There's a fine line between that I can't stand a cocky guy. That is a deal breaker for me."
