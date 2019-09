The first Black Bachelorette talked to ET backstage at the taping of next week's "Women Tell All." For Lindsay's part, she promises to try t0 keep things real with the guys. "I feel like if I try to think about it too much, I'm going to get caught up in the whole moment of things, so I'm going to take it day by day," she explained. "I'm just going to be true to myself, and as I told Nick throughout our whole season, I'm just going to keep it 100, and I'm going to keep it real... [Nick] was very sincere, he was very open and I plan on being the exact same way."