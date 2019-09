"I mean, I'm not your typical Bachelorette, right? We've already talked about it," Lindsay told ET 's Lauren Zimat at the Friday taping of The Bachelor's "Women Tell All" edition. "I'm the first Black Bachelorette, I'm 31, so I'm an older Bachelorette…Then at the same time, I have a different type of job than the typical Bachelorettes have, so I think it's a little bit harder to cast someone for me." Lindsay added, "Being 31, like, I've been there. I've gone through my twenties, I've been through the journey, so I know exactly what it is that I'm looking for."