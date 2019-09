7 Things You Should Know About America’s First Black Bachelorette

By now, I hope you've heard that Rachel Lindsay is the new Bachelorette. She will be the first woman of color to fill the role. Come May 22, the 31-year-old Dallas, Texas native will step into the shoes that 12 other women have filled. That means we have three months and eight days to dream about Lindsay's helicopter-filled future. Before we to do that, though, we must get acquainted with our new Lady of All Things Bachelor. Internet sleuths have only just sunk their teeth into Lindsay's digital presence — past investigations have led us to discoveries like Corinne in the 2 Chainz video — so the information is meager as of yet. Give her a few months of publicity tours and pre-promotional Instagram teases, though, and we'll have a wealth of anecdotes to pull from. For now, though, this is what we know about America's first Black Bachelorette.This was widely advertised in the current season of The Bachelor. In fact, it may have been one of the first facts Lindsay shared with Bachelor Nick Viall. In addition, Lindsay regularly discusses her fandom on Twitter. As a Texas resident, it's nearly compulsory that she be a Cowboys fan.The president of the university congratulated Lindsay himself on Twitter.Everyone — including myself — wants to be friends with Alexis Waters. But Rachel actually is friends with her. The two appeared on Lindsay's Instagram grooving to some music. In addition, Waters posted her own sweet congratulations to Lindsay, writing "Who knew shark girl and lawyer girl would be best friends?"