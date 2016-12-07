Meet All 30 Of Nick Viall's Potential Future Wives

Nick Viall has only been away from our screens for three months. Last we saw the 36-year-old Bachelor veteran, he was leaving Paradise with a ringless Amanda; their love crumbled shortly after filming wrapped. But it won't be long before we see the professional competitive dater (official occupation: tech salesman) make his triumphant return to TV.
Season 21 of The Bachelor kicks off on January 2, with a two-hour premiere introducing us to the 30 ladies striving for Nick's ever-elusive heart. Until then, we have minimal information on the women — their ages, their occupations, their hometowns, and, of course, what they look like.
They're all young and beautiful, naturally. (At 31, the oldest contestants are still five years Viall's junior.) And, for the most part, they seem to have actual jobs (e.g. neonatal nurse, attorney, grade school teacher, flight attendant). The most interesting job titles? Alexis, a 23-year-old "aspiring dolphin trainer;" Liz, a 29-year-old doula; and Michelle, 24-year-old food-truck owner.
But there's an entire rolodex of suitors with which to acquaint yourself — only 22 of whom will make it through the premiere. Meet the cast of The Bachelor season 21, courtesy of the official Bachelor site.
