You could make a New Year's resolution to swear off reality dating shows and the short-lived romances they spawn. Or, you can accept your fate, round up your squad, and settle in for the next season of The Bachelor, which begins January 2. Choose wisely.
ABC just released a new teaser to tempt viewers, provided watching Nick Viall strut around shirtless is something you consider tempting. Despite all the headlines, the new Bachelor seems to be enjoying his role of paramour to 30 single ladies. For all appearances, the ladies like what they see.
"I want Nick right now," one contestant says in her confessional. "Right now."
"He's sexy," gushes another.
The promo ends with Viall trying to charm the contestants during their first cocktail party. Dude's feeling confident.
"I'm killing it!" he announces. Cue a chorus of nervous titters.
And away we go...
HERE. IT. IS. Your first look at this season of #TheBachelor! pic.twitter.com/jKNmXWvWy7— The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) November 15, 2016
