It seems the newest member to join The Bachelorette club has a few loose ends to tie up. Rachel Lindsay made headlines this week after it was announced that she was confirmed as the show's next Bachelorette and first lead Black contestant. Despite her on-air stint with Nick Viall, the 31-year-old lawyer didn't quit her day job. And although she's now confirmed to take the reigns as the new Bachelorette, she's still actively on a case. According to TMZ, Lindsay was still working on an alleged "slip and fall" case for Walmart. Considering her new
reality television role commitment to searching for true love, many wonder whether she'll stay with the Cooper and Scully firm in Dallas, Texas.
We've reached out to Lindsay's rep and while it couldn't be confirmed whether or not she's still actively on the case, we can confirm that Lindsay is still employed by the firm.
TMZ also noted that Bachelorette alumni, Andi Dorfman was still an assistant D.A during her time on the show but took a leave of absence.
Since the show, Dorfman has kicked a few bad romances to the side and wrote a New York Times best-selling book. She's now in the midst of writing her second book, Single State of Mind.
