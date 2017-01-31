Andi Dorfman is telling all — again. The former Bachelorette became a New York Times best-selling author after publishing her 2016 book It's Not Okay: Turning Heartbreak into Happily Never After, and, according to Us Weekly, she's ready for round two. Her next book will hit shelves in 2018, and it's worth wondering: what juicy stuff will Dorfman spill this time? Fans who were hoping Dorfman was penning I Still Have Thoughts About Nick & Josh will be sorely disappointed. While It's Not Okay detailed her ill-fated romances with the current Bachelor Nick Viall and former Bachelor in Paradise star Josh Murray, Dorfman has apparently moved on. She told Us Weekly that she "tried to stay away" from Murray — whom she called an "emotional abuser" in her tell-all — and his BIP drama. It sounds like her exes won't be nearly as front and center in her upcoming book as they were in her first. Dorfman is more than just her former Bachelorette status, and definitely more than the men she's loved and kicked to the curb. Instead, the new book — titled Single State of Mind — will be about another love of Dorfman's: New York City. The former assistant district attorney moved to the Big Apple from Atlanta in 2015, and Us Weekly reports that the upcoming collection of essays will discuss life in the city. In one essay, she'll tackle every New Yorker's greatest challenge: finding a decent apartment. Of course, it wouldn't be a Dorfman book without some mention of her TV love life. According to the report, the one-time Bachelor contestant will pen an essay about watching Murray propose to Amanda Stanton on TV — and I'm a little excited about it. No matter how much Dorfman has moved on (and seriously, good for her for doing so) I'm still down to hear about where she stands on that since-sunken 'ship.
