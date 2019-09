Will Rachel Be The First Black Bachelorette?

As the season of The Bachelor comes to a close, there are a few questions on everyone's mind. Will Corinne actually manage to snag that final rose ? If not, who will become Mrs. Nick Viall? Who won't, but will score the far more coveted title of the next Bachelorette? We may already have an answer to that last question. According to a new report, Rachel Lindsay could be the first Black Bachelorette, and it's about damn time. Amy Kaufman from the Los Angeles Times tweeted out the major spoiler late last week. "I just found out a piece of information that makes me 100% certain that @TheRachLindsay is the next "Bachelorette." It's happening."