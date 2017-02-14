Will Rachel Be The First Black Bachelorette?

As the season of The Bachelor comes to a close, there are a few questions on everyone's mind. Will Corinne actually manage to snag that final rose? If not, who will become Mrs. Nick Viall? Who won't, but will score the far more coveted title of the next Bachelorette? We may already have an answer to that last question. According to a new report, Rachel Lindsay could be the first Black Bachelorette, and it's about damn time. Amy Kaufman from the Los Angeles Times tweeted out the major spoiler late last week. "I just found out a piece of information that makes me 100% certain that @TheRachLindsay is the next "Bachelorette." It's happening."
I just found out a piece of information that makes me 100% certain that @TheRachLindsay is the next "Bachelorette." It's happening.— Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) February 10, 2017
The news was seemingly confirmed by blog Reality Steve, who said that Rachel would be announced as The Bachelorette during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Mike Fleiss, Bachelor producer, also teased some big news on the talk show. "We've decided to let our friend @jimmykimmel make the historic announcement during tomorrow night's show. #thebachelor"
We've decided to let our friend @jimmykimmel make the historic announcement during tomorrow night's show. #thebachelor— Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) February 12, 2017
If this is the real deal, all I can say is...finally. It's pathetic that after 15 years on the air, neither The Bachelor nor The Bachelorette have featured a leading man or woman of color. In fact, people of color rarely make it to the final rounds of the competition — something that's a running joke on Lifetime's unREAL, which itself is something of a parody of the love-finding franchise. (UnREAL, however, already cast its own Black Bachelor.) Hopefully Fleiss is right and this moment is historic. It certainly beats seeing another white-washed season of The Bachelorette.
