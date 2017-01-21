Is Bachelor contestant Corinne Olympios engaged? We mean, is she engaged to Nick Viall? Bachelor Nation knows that's not necessarily the meaning of a recent Instagram photo of Olympios wearing a big ole rock. If we know anything real at all about Olympios it's that she knows how to play the game. Maybe not necessarily the game of winning Viall's heart, but the game of gaining insta-fame while she tries. Before the season began, we laughed at her for sleeping on the job. It took her about 2.3 seconds to be crowned this season's villain. In another minute, she complained about being slut-shamed for going topless. Then, of course, she became a meme, thanks to the info that the 24-year-old has her own nanny. Can any of these accomplishments mean that she not only managed to get herself engaged to Viall, but also that she DGAF about the show's confidentiality agreement?
Well here's at least one more big fact to glean: Instagram pro Claudia Oshry (who is, by the way engaged and may be the real owner of that ring) is very good at what she does.
