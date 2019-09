This being reality television, there's a really high chance that the producers have cut together unrelated scenes to mess with us. But we'll bite. Why would this 24-year-old "business owner" from Miami sleep right through this very important moment?Maybe Viall really is dull — that's why he failed to win the last rose from both Andi Dorfman and Kaitlin Bristowe. Isn't this the same guy making other women cry and slap him , though? Maybe it's the opposite and Corinne had a really wild and exciting date with him that just wore her out. Let's be honest, the most likely explanation is that she had a few too many cocktails to calm her nerves and passed out.The answer will come at last on January 2, when the latest season of The Bachelor debuts.