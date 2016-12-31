We all think we know what to expect when two-time Bachelorette alum Nick Viall steps in as the Bachelor this season. But is it possible we never knew one thing about this guy: That some women find him so boring, he puts them to sleep? That's kind of what the latest Bachelor promo clip from ABC seems to imply when it shows contestant Corinne snoring on a couch during the first rose ceremony.
"Where is Corinne?" Viall asks everyone.
Set your alarms, Bachelor Nation. pic.twitter.com/V8GCcf8XaT— The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) December 30, 2016
This being reality television, there's a really high chance that the producers have cut together unrelated scenes to mess with us. But we'll bite. Why would this 24-year-old "business owner" from Miami sleep right through this very important moment?
Maybe Viall really is dull — that's why he failed to win the last rose from both Andi Dorfman and Kaitlin Bristowe. Isn't this the same guy making other women cry and slap him, though? Maybe it's the opposite and Corinne had a really wild and exciting date with him that just wore her out. Let's be honest, the most likely explanation is that she had a few too many cocktails to calm her nerves and passed out.
The answer will come at last on January 2, when the latest season of The Bachelor debuts.
