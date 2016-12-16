With his latest stint on The Bachelor, Nick Viall is hoping fourth time's the charm. In a new promo, Viall seems a little skeptical, but it's clear he's definitely going all in to find his forever love. And we have the tears and kisses to prove it.
From the looks of the 30-second teaser obtained by People, Viall is spending a whole lot of this season making out. Perhaps he's taking the old adage you have to kiss a few frogs to find your princess a little too seriously?
But season 21 is not all about romance. Both the contestants and Viall are seen full-on breaking down in multiple shots. This shouldn't be such a surprise, since it's been reported that the two-time Bachelorette runner-up has been feeling the stress of the show. Host Chris Harrison recently revealed that Viall had a "full meltdown" in the middle of taping that was comparable to Jason Mesnick's cry-fest in season 4.
This may have something to do with all the drama that occurred on set, since, hello, this is The Bachelor. In the clip, Viall is heard saying he doesn't understand why one of the women is there. Could it be an ex back to rile up the women, or a rogue contestant?
Right after saying, "I don't think this is a good idea," Viall gets a slap in the face during a rose ceremony. Not a figurative one to wake him up, either — a very literal one.
As if that weren't enough to have you hooked, the teaser ends with Viall saying, "I hope she says yes." So do we Nick, so do we. Especially if it's one of the women Jennifer Aniston picked for you.
Watch the teaser to gear up for The Bachelor, premiering January 2.
