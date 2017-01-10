Haters, I ? care. I was confident and I was me. Yes I seemed a bit aggressive in last nights episode but I've been through a lot in my life and I did not want any time wasted ... it takes guts to be in that situation and you will see the inner me unravel quite soon. If I bother you that much please just don't look at my social media and keep the mean comments to yourself. I'm only human. Xoxo ❤

A photo posted by Corinne Olympios (@colympios) on Jan 10, 2017 at 7:22am PST