It wouldn't be The Bachelor without any contestants getting slut-shamed. This year, Corinne Olympios has become the designated target. One of her competitors called her a "ho" after she kissed Nick on the first night, and she faced more criticism when she took her bikini top off for a photo shoot during Monday night's episode. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, she defended her right to do what she wants with her body. The accompanying photo shows her with a donut, and her caption starts off with, "I [donut emoji] care," presumably meaning "do not." "I was confident and I was me," she continued. "Yes, I seemed a bit aggressive in last night's episode, but I've been through a lot in my life and I did not want any time wasted... it takes guts to be in that situation, and you will see the inner me unravel quite soon. If I bother you that much, please just don't look at my social media and keep the mean comments to yourself. I'm only human." Based on that third sentence, it sounds like the Corinne drama hasn't even reached its peak yet. She definitely has a "not here to make friends" attitude, but she is right to point out that she should not be judged based on how much skin she chooses to expose.
Haters, I ? care. I was confident and I was me. Yes I seemed a bit aggressive in last nights episode but I've been through a lot in my life and I did not want any time wasted ... it takes guts to be in that situation and you will see the inner me unravel quite soon. If I bother you that much please just don't look at my social media and keep the mean comments to yourself. I'm only human. Xoxo ❤
