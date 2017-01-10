A proper Netflix & chill requires a delicate balance: The movie or show must be entertaining enough to set the mood, but not so engrossing as to forget what you're there to do.
The chosen entertainment should also be, well, sexy. Yes, that definitely rules out Fifty Shades of Grey.
Also excluded are a number of truly excellent films and shows — what's great for binge-watching alone with a glass of wine and fuzzy slippers isn't always appropriate for getting it on with your bae. Would you really want someone nuzzling you during Law & Order: SVU?
In that spirit, we've compiled a list of some of the movies and shows you should probably avoid when booking your next Netflix & chill sesh. Use it wisely.