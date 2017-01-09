There are a lot of reasons why we watch awards ceremonies like the Golden Globes. We love all the pretty, glittery dresses. We watch for the rare chance to see certain Hollywood couples in action. Or maybe we just enjoy the pure entertainment value of the admittedly silly broadcasts. But amidst all the Hollywood hoopla, sometimes we are blessed with kernels of earnest inspiration from impassioned acceptance speeches.
At the end of the night, this is why we watch — because, whether we like it or not, entertainment awards matter. As we emerge from the turbulence of 2016, it would seem these shows matter even more. The air at the 2017 Golden Globes ceremony was thick with looming inauguration of President-elect Trump, and celebrities seemed to feel the need to address him, both directly and indirectly. In fact, nearly every acceptance speech at the Golden Globes attempted to provide insightful takeaways for viewers at home. (Some were wildly successful. Some were wildly not so much.)
Ahead, find the speeches from the night that took the glitz of the night into very real territory.