Tom Hiddleston won a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries for his lead role in The Night Manager on AMC. Like all of the other winners, Hiddleston took to the stage to give an acceptance speech. He started out strong, calling the award "lovely" and thanking his fellow cast and crew. And then... something happened. Hiddleston started talking about his work in South Sudan and his interactions with humanitarians and the Sudanese people. He continued elaborating on his time in the country, and wrapped up the anecdote by saying that he, a white British actor, felt honored to have impacted the lives of those living in the "youngest country" in the world by giving them the opportunity to watch The Night Manager. Yes, Hiddleston somehow managed to turn an inspirational moment into an ad for his show. It did not go over well on Twitter.
Advertisement
TOM HIDDLESTON: Listen to my speech about Sudan— Freddie Campion (@FreddieCampion) January 9, 2017
AUDIENCE: Okay
HIDDLESTON: …and how it proves my TV show was good.
AUDIENCE: Oh no.
The uncomfortable moment can best be understood by Hiddleston's fellow actors and nominees' reaction to the spiel.
The lack of interest in Tom Hiddleston's story about his show is my everything https://t.co/vsTHCK0WQK— Dave Lozo (@davelozo) January 9, 2017
Overall, he was doing the most. Some also were able to make a Taylor Swift joke out of it all because, of course.
Tom Hiddleston looks like he randomly recites Shakespeare at dinner when all you want to do is talk about Real Housewives of Atlanta.— Morgan Jerkins (@MorganJerkins) January 9, 2017
I can't believe this story ended up being a commercial for...The Night Manager— Caity Weaver (@caityweaver) January 9, 2017
Oh my God did Tom Hiddleston just make South Sudan about.me— Alison Herman (@aherman2006) January 9, 2017
Congratulations Calvin Harris for your Night Manager win! (DOESN’T FEEL SO GOOD HUH #HIDDENFENCES)— Allison P Davis (@AllisonPDavis) January 9, 2017
This Tom Hiddleston speech is the final leg of the Taylor Swift Relationship Redemption Tour— Doree Shafrir (@doree) January 9, 2017
You can listen to the full speech below.
Advertisement