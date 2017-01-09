Story from Movies

The Internet Universally Cringed At Tom Hiddleston’s Acceptance Speech

Morgan Baila
Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.
Tom Hiddleston won a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries for his lead role in The Night Manager. Like all of the other winners, Hiddleston took to the stage to give an acceptance speech. He started out strong, calling the award "lovely" and thanking his fellow cast and crew. And then... something happened. Hiddleston started talking about his work in South Sudan and his interactions with humanitarians and the Sudanese people. He continued elaborating on his time in the country, and wrapped up the anecdote by saying that he, a white British actor, felt honored to have impacted the lives of those living in the "youngest country" in the world by giving them the opportunity to watch The Night Manager. Yes, Hiddleston somehow managed to turn an inspirational moment into an ad for his show. It did not go over well on Twitter.
The uncomfortable moment can best be understood by Hiddleston's fellow actors and nominees' reaction to the spiel.
Overall, he was doing the most. Some also were able to make a Taylor Swift joke out of it all because, of course.
You can listen to the full speech below.
