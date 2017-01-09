Tracee Ellis Ross isn’t going to forget her first time at the Golden Globes any time soon. Not only did she look absolutely stunning, she won her first award. Ross snagged the Golden Globe for best actress in a TV series, comedy or musical for her role as Rainbow in the ABC hit show blackish. Co-starring Anthony Anderson, blackish has been one of ABC’s shining stars in terms of diversity. The commentary on race in the series has been refreshingly honest, super funny, and absolutely necessary. In Ross’s acceptance speech, she made it clear that the show’s cultural significance was not lost on her. “This is for all of the women, women of color, colorful people whose stories ideas thoughts are not always considered worthy and valid and important. But I want you to know that I see you, we see you. It is an honor to be on this show, black-ish.” She continued, “To continue expanding the way we are seen and known. And to show the magic and the beauty and the sameness of a story and stories that are outside of where the industry usually looks.” Ross also told the Golden Globes press room that one of the things she loves about Rainbow’s character is that she’s a woman who stands on her own. "What I do identify with is that she's a strong woman with a full life, whose story is not told through her husband. That's something I identify with, she's a strong woman with a big heart.” In the midst of media erasures like “Hidden Fences,” Ross gives me hope for Hollywood.
Advertisement