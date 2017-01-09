So “Hidden Fences” Is A Thing At The Golden Globes & It’s A Problem

While presenting the award for best supporting actress, Michael Keaton also misnamed Hidden Figures by calling if "Hidden Fences." This is getting out of hand. This story was originally published at 8:00 p.m. Pharrell Williams was just interviewed by Jenna Bush Hager on the Golden Globes red carpet. He’s nominated for his part in producing Hidden Figures and its soundtrack. But when Bush asked him about his party plans after the show, she carelessly called the film "Hidden Fences." Obviously, she mixed up Pharrell’s project with Fences, the other 2017 movie nominee with a predominantly Black cast. The rapper/producer’s blank stare is being GIF’d as we speak. Pharrell’s facial reaction would be hilarious if it weren’t so sad. The look of disappointment is unmistakable and totally warranted. Hidden Figures has so much historical significance for women and people of color. I can only imagine what it must feel like for Pharrell to have worked so hard to bring the story to life, only for it to be lumped in with the “other” Black movie of the night.
"Hidden Fences" ??? #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/qCYJ4Du7OC— Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) January 9, 2017
Bush might have made an honest mistake, but she had one job and ruined it. With so few Black films acknowledged on platforms like the Golden Globes, it’s quite offensive that Bush seems to think they're interchangeable. Black Twitter didn’t let the moment slide. The dragging has already commenced.
That moment #JennaBush congratulates #Pharrell on his Best Original Score nomination for "Hidden Fences".. pic.twitter.com/3wFj8ydzUB— #WhoIsAnisaBreneé (@anisabrenee) January 9, 2017
Jenna Bush just asked Pharrell about "Hidden Fences". I guess all black movies look the same to her. #goldenglobes— Leo Spy (@binarycool) January 9, 2017
