Beards Ruled The Golden Globes Red Carpet — & We’re Here For It

It seems No-Shave November has extended its reign into January this year. Moments ago, Jon Hamm took the stage at the 74th annual Golden Globes and joked that if a documentary were to be made of the award show, it'd be called 'Beard Parade.' He was referring to the male grooming trend (or lack thereof) that flooded the red carpet, of course. And we have to admit, there were an overwhelming number of beards on display tonight. But we're kind of digging it.