Beards Ruled The Golden Globes Red Carpet — & We’re Here For It

It seems No-Shave November has extended its reign into January this year. Moments ago, Jon Hamm took the stage at the 74th annual Golden Globes and joked that if a documentary were to be made of the award show, it'd be called 'Beard Parade.' He was referring to the male grooming trend (or lack thereof) that flooded the red carpet, of course. And we have to admit, there were an overwhelming number of beards on display tonight. But we're kind of digging it.
Short beards, stubbly beards, long beards, lumberjack beards — short of glitter beards, we've spotted just about every type. Thinking of growing one out yourself (or have a friend, S.O., or relative who's got one)? Check out this handy list of products to keep facial hair in tip-top shape. Then, feast your eyes on all our favorite bearded stars, ahead.