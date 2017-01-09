The Golden Globes may be over, but the beautiful photos keep on coming.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association honored notable performances, from Tracee Ellis Ross in black-ish to Emma Stone in La La Land, while Moonlight took home the coveted award for Best Motion Picture, Drama. But the evening doesn't end when the final winner is announced. After the show comes the after party — for the stars, anyway. For those watching from home, the fun involves scrolling through the photos from the show and marveling at how amazing your favorite celebrities looked, even while inhaling slices of pizza.
Perhaps the loveliest photos of the night are from the award show's official portrait studio. These photos, which were shot by Mert and Marcus, are somehow able to make even the most beautiful people of the night look all the more gorgeous. Also starring in the photos are those trophy globes, which look just as stunning in their own right.
Click through to see the pics!