There were high-slit gowns. There were updos. There was glittery bling. And at the after-party, there was pizza. No, this is not the tale of your junior prom; it's Kendall and Kylie Jenner's Golden Globes evening. The sisters, presumably riding high on a wave of Meryl-fueled feminist glory, floated on over to Universal NBC's Golden Globes after-party to share a delicious pie, the Huffington Post reports. As anyone who has ever hit up Domino's or The [Insert Name of Your Adorable Small-Town Establishment Here] Diner after a school dance knows: Pepperoni just tastes better when you're wearing sequins. Although we have a feeling Kendall didn't buy that necklace she's wearing from Claire's. The sisters — and their sisters — will return to Keeping Up With the Kardashians for season 13, which premieres this March.
