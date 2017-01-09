There were high-slit gowns. There were up-dos. There was glittery bling. And at the after-party, there was pizza. No, this is not the tale of your high school prom; it's Kendall and Kylie Jenner's Golden Globes evening. The sisters, presumably riding high on a wave of Meryl-fuelled feminist glory, floated on over to Universal NBC's Golden Globes after-party to share a delicious pizza, the Huffington Post reports. As anyone who has ever hit up Domino's after a school dance knows: Pepperoni just tastes better when you're wearing sequins. Although we have a feeling Kendall didn't buy that necklace she's wearing from Claire's. The sisters – and their sisters – will return to Keeping Up with the Kardashians for season 13, which premieres this March.
Advertisement