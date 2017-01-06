Ever since Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in Paris in October of last year, the future of Keeping Up With The Kardashians has been somewhat uncertain. Would the show discuss the robbery? Would Kardashian even continue to appear on the E series? A promo for the new season, which will premiere in March, answers both of these questions. Yes, Kim will appear in the show, and yes, the show will discuss the robbery. As E! Online reports, the season preview shows Kim K tearfully recalling the incident for her sisters. "They're going to shoot me in the back — there's no way out" she says, recounting the events. The 36-year-old was held up by two masked men, and the incident sent the reality television persona into social media seclusion until this January. Kardashian also faced the hospitalization of her husband Kanye West in November. It seems from the latest promo that the show will also address West's condition during this season as well. Kardashian is shown saying, "I think he really needs me, and I have to get home." Presumably, she is talking about West and his stint in the hospital. Kardashian reportedly rushed to her husband's side, missing a scheduled appearance at the Angel Ball in New York that night. Watch the entire promo, below.
