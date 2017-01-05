Kim Kardashian’s First Selfie Of 2017 Is Here

If Kim Kardashian's New Year's resolution was to be more active on social media this year, well, she's certainly on track. The reality star took to Snapchat to share her first selfie of 2017. As far as Kim K selfies go, it's pretty low-key. Here she is flashing the peace sign with her "mama," Kris Jenner. The momager stays in the picture!
Though the selfie may not be coffee table book material, it's just the latest step in Kardashian's effort to regain her social media prowess. The selfie queen took a self-imposed break following her robbery in Paris last October, but is now sharing family photos on Instagram for all the world to enjoy. She also posted this snap of her and son Saint West yesterday.
Long story short? Kimmie is back. Get used to it.
