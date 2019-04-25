Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Amelia Edelman
Paid Content
39 Gifts For The New Mom In Your Life — That Are NOT For Her Baby
Amelia Edelman
Apr 25, 2019
Travel
33 Day Trips Perfect For New Yorkers
Kate Donnelly
Oct 18, 2018
Mothership
The Weirdest Thing I Googled Each Month Of Pregnancy
Amelia Edelman
Aug 2, 2017
Skin Care
Kiehl’s Products Are Officially Available At Sephora
Update: Today is the day we've all been waiting for: Kiehl's is officially available at Sephora. That means getting your hands on the stuff is easier than
by
Amelia Edelman
TV Shows
Stephen Colbert Is Taking His Trump Jabs To The Next Level: Anima...
Late-night host and creator of the "Trump Attacked Me On Twitter" Hall of Fame, Stephen Colbert, is launching a new animated series on Showtime based on
by
Amelia Edelman
Home
This Woman's Bath & Body Works Candle Exploded & She Ended U...
A Texas woman ended up in the emergency room this week after a lit Bath & Body Works candle exploded in her face when she tried to blow it out, NBC
by
Amelia Edelman
Health Trends
Women Do Not Have To Change How We Speak So Men Will Understand T...
The baffling internet debate about whether no really means no rages on today, for some reason. When inspiring video footage of Rep. Maxine Waters giving
by
Amelia Edelman
Body
This Sorority Brought #MelaninIllustrated To The Beach & It'...
It's your body. It's your summer. Enjoy them both. Check out more #TakeBackTheBeach here. Finally, famous purveyors of bras, underwear, and even pointe
by
Amelia Edelman
Mothership
You Don't Actually Need Affordable Health Care — Until You Do
“Don’t worry; I’m the healthiest person in my family!” is what I cheerfully say to every doctor to assuage her fears as she scans the “yes”
by
Amelia Edelman
Mothership
I've Only Bought My Kid Two Things & He's Fine
When I attended my first friend’s first kid’s first birthday party, I was secretly pregnant. I had just decided to go through with the
by
Amelia Edelman
Pop Culture
Tara Reid Is Over Being Called "Scary Skinny"
Body-shaming is one of the awful equalizers of our time. Its trollery knows no bounds; celebrities, reporters, athletes, and every mom ever are a few of
by
Amelia Edelman
Body
Hip Dips Are Instagram's Latest & Greatest Body Positive Trend
While it's true that the internet is still a mean and terrible place (even for the most powerful and Grammy-winning among us), there's no denying we've
by
Amelia Edelman
Travel
Climate Change Is Real & It's Going To Make Air Travel Even ...
Let us say it again: Climate change is real. Rising temperatures and other environmental shifts are endangering our health, our earth, and now, even our
by
Amelia Edelman
Home
Live Like A
Friend
In Matthew Perry’s California Dream H...
Remember when everybody on Friends had a gigantic, albeit obnoxiously eclectic, apartment in the West Village, despite working as a struggling
by
Amelia Edelman
Tech
Here's The Real Meaning Behind Today's 4th Of July Goog...
Today, we find ourselves in the middle of an odd holiday. The Fourth Of July, like Thanksgiving, is fraught and complicated every year in the United
by
Amelia Edelman
Wellness
You'll Weep Real Tears Watching This 9-Year-Old Girl Say Goo...
Parting is such sweet sorrow — perhaps never more so than when you're nine and saying goodbye to your pint-sized soul mate because they're moving away.
by
Amelia Edelman
Wellness
That Mother-Daughter Pole Dancing Controversy Is Just Another Ins...
Just when we thought the patriarchy, the internet, and the judgmental world at large had already criticized all aspects of motherhood that could possibly
by
Amelia Edelman
Wellness
Germany Is Destroying A Whole Lot Of Fidget Spinners & The Intern...
It's official: Fidget spinners have jumped the shark. How could they not, what with the whirlwind and weirdly sordid history they've had in their short,
by
Amelia Edelman
Pop Culture
Here's How Your Favorite Stars Celebrated Father's Day
Father's Day is here, folks — and if your dad is the most awesome dad you've ever met, you probably started furiously reading "What To Buy Your Cool
by
Amelia Edelman
Mind
There's Actually A Scientific Explanation To Why Certain Men...
Catcalling and street harassment is rampant around the world, and despite occasionally trying to find the humor in such a totally inappropriate and
by
Amelia Edelman
Fashion
Miley Cyrus Isn’t Down With Dolce & Gabbana’s “Politics”
In the wild world that is the meeting point of fashion and politics, it seems there are two distinct perspectives these days. On one hand, you've got the
by
Amelia Edelman
Pop Culture
13 Reasons Why
's Ross Butler Just Sparked The Bigge...
In case you thought this year's most incensed and nonsensical internet debate was the epic "covfefe" mystery, allow us to remind you of the even less
by
Amelia Edelman
Parenting
I Wasn't Meant To Be A Mom — But My Husband Was
Welcome to Mothership: Parenting stories you actually want to read, whether you're thinking about kids or not, from egg-freezing to taking home baby and
by
Amelia Edelman
Work & Money
How Much Do Women REALLY Spend On Rent?
If you are lucky enough not to have parents who regale you with stories of NYC life in the early '80s, I will gladly lend you mine. To sum up their tales
by
Amelia Edelman
US News
Tomi Lahren Fired After Pro-Choice Remarks, Files Lawsuit Against...
Update: In a lawsuit filed today, Lahren is suing her former employer Glenn Beck and The Blaze for alleged wrongful termination because of her pro-choice
by
Amelia Edelman
Travel
How To Do Miami Like A Local
Miami is one of our country's Great Under-Appreciated Cities (I know because I live in one, too). Yes, New York and L.A. and Chicago and San Francisco are
by
Amelia Edelman
Tech
People Leave Some WEIRD Stuff In Their Ubers
You know when it's the end of a long work day, or a big night on the town, and you're suddenly overcome by the need to be in bed, stat? Not sitting on
by
Amelia Edelman
Prom
This Teen Was Banned From Bringing Her Girlfriend To Prom & Peopl...
Ugh, prom. Just when we thought the institution couldn't possibly get any more sexist and discriminatory, a Florida high school told 17-year-old couple
by
Amelia Edelman
Fashion
Andreja Pejić Blazes Another Trail For Trans Models
Andreja Pejić has been turning heads — and winning hearts — since she was discovered at a McDonald's in Australia at the age of 16. She walked the
by
Amelia Edelman
Entertainment News
Matthew Perry Reveals His Favorite Chandler Joke Of All Time
There was no '90s-NYC-bestie-sitcom quite as funny as Friends (JK there totally was), and there was no Friend quite as funny as Chandler Bing. Let's just
by
Amelia Edelman
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted