Stephen Colbert Is Taking His Trump Jabs To The Next Level: Animation

Late-night host and creator of the "Trump Attacked Me On Twitter" Hall of Fame, Stephen Colbert, is launching a new animated series on Showtime based on our country's president, the network announced this week. The New York Times reports that Chris Licht (who runs The Late Show With Stephen Colbert) will executive-produce the political-comedy cartoon alongside Colbert. The show is slated to have 10 episodes and will premiere in the fall.
“I know a lot of people wanted to do this, and I’m honored that the Cartoon President invited our documentary crew into his private world,” Colbert said in a statement. “I’ve seen some of the footage," he added, "and I look forward to sharing the man behind the MAGA."
Colbert's late-night show, which has become something of a go-to for satirical news coverage of the Trump regime that is often better than actual news coverage of the Trump regime, already includes an iconic animated-Trump cartoon character. The Times reports that one of that cartoon's animators, Tim Luecke, will be bringing his creation to the new series.
It is bound to be a doozy of a show — one that will perpetuate the Trump-Colbert digs and battles that we've come to know well on social media and TV alike. After all, according to Trump, Colbert is a "no-talent" who says "nothing funny" and uses "filthy" language. According to Colbert: "I do occasionally use adult language, and I do it in public, instead of the privacy of an Access Hollywood bus." Burn.
Brave, transparent, no-fucks-given public honesty — with or without profanity — is the best thing that comedy brings to the table these days. Whether a cartoon can accomplish the same thing is still up for debate, but we've got high hopes. At the very least, it'll probably be hilarious.
