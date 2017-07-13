Stephen Colbert Launches "Trump Attacked Me On Twitter" Hall Of Fame & We Have A Feeling There Will Be A Lot Of Inductees
It's decidedly difficult to find any upsides to Donald Trump's presidency. But ever since his inauguration, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has gained its rightful title of "highest-rated late night show." So, uh, that's something to celebrate.
Colbert, a merciless critic of our current Tweeter-in-Chief, has launched a "Trump Attacked Me On Twitter" Hall of Fame and something tells us there will be many inductees. After all, this is the guy who found the time amidst the May 2017 James Comey firing to revive his feud with Rosie O'Donnell, using a tweet she'd posted in December 2016.
In a taped segment, Morning Joe co-hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough became the inaugural nominees into what Scarborough described as the "not so exclusive club." A seven-time recipient of Trump's Twitter rampages, Brzezinski described her induction as “truly an honor of a lifetime."
The Hall of Fame is already growing rapidly. Yesterday, John Oliver was inducted into the "Trump Attacked Me On Twitter" Hall of Fame.
In October 2015, Trump posted the following tweet:
.@thehill John Oliver had his people call to ask me to be on his very boring and low rated show. I said "NO THANKS" Waste of time & energy!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2015
The Last Week Tonight team immediately clapped back with a hilarious response.
A couple of points...— Last Week Tonight (@LastWeekTonight) November 1, 2015
1. Yes, we have a boring show.
2. At no point did we invite Donald Trump to appear on it.https://t.co/qjpg9FLb0V
In his induction video, Oliver described it as "a lie so meaningless that it almost becomes meaningful, because what kind of moron would lie about something this pathetic?"
He added that he'll treasure his certificate just as he treasures "a truly horrible memory."
Congratulations to Brzezinski, Scarborough, Oliver, and the countless others who will undoubtedly be inducted into Colbert's hall of fame.
