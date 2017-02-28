Colbert Trolls Times, Trump With This Ad Parody

To sum up: Colbert has become more and more political since Trump has taken office. Whether it's because of his handling of Trump or just because America needs spikier comedy, Jimmy Fallon has fallen back to earth. Jimmy Kimmel, always a strong host, has managed to avoid controversy. In our current TV environment, however, that mainly means that he's a step or two outside the national conversation. That's not counting the time he literally hosted the Oscars, but you get the idea.