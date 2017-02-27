Donald Trump Gave Breitbart An Exclusive Interview & Discussed…The Oscars?

Last night's Academy Awards broke plenty of records and featured many, many memorable moments, but there was one viewer who definitely wasn't a fan. President Donald Trump held an exclusive interview in the Oval Office today with Breitbart and told the conservative news outlet that the show just wasn't up to snuff. He'd know, because he's been to the Oscars.
During the interview, Trump told Breitbart that the show was too focused on criticizing him and not on the nitty gritty. Mistakes, like the La La Land and Moonlight mix-up at the end of the night and those In Memoriam issues, weren't honest ones, according to POTUS. Trump claims that everyone was too focused on attacking him to get the job done. He'd know, because he's fired lots of people who couldn't get the job done.
"I think they were focused so hard on politics that they didn’t get the act together at the end," President Trump told Breitbart. "It was a little sad. It took away from the glamour of the Oscars. It didn’t feel like a very glamorous evening. I’ve been to the Oscars. There was something very special missing, and then to end that way was sad."
We're sure Trump's criticism of the show had nothing to do with the slew of jokes, jabs, and barbs aimed at him. We're sure #MerylSaysHi didn't affect him at all, either. Oh, and those powerful statements that filmmakers made over the travel ban, those ACLU ribbons, and other acts of quiet rebellion were just pushing some sort of agenda. Trump would know a thing or two about that, right?
Bretibart states that the Oval Office interview included more than just Oscar talk. The outlet says that in the coming days, it'll share even more on health care, tax reform, immigration, and trade. But in the meantime, it's chosen to highlight the Oscars segment of this very important interview. Breitbart claims that last night's ceremony was an "epic fail," but we'd have to disagree.
