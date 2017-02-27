When tonight’s Oscars started, Jimmy Kimmel kidded that it might also be his last because of how quickly the event hosts are replaced, and I really hope he’s right. His jokes have been insensitive, unfunny, and unoriginal all night. And to the latter point, Twitter has already put the late night host on blast. He
stole reused a joke that Tina Fey and Amy Poehler made 3 years ago at the Golden Globes.
Kimmel was poking fun at Andrew Garfield, who lost a significant amount of weight for his role in Silence, when he said it was “an astonishing physical transformation that hasn’t been attempted since every actress in every role ever.” It was actually one of his better jokes of the evening, but Fey and Poehler had already made the same quip.
During their hosting tag team at the 2014 Golden Globes, Poehler and Fey said of Matthew McConaughey and his part in Dallas Buyers Club, “He lost 45 pounds for the role. Or what we actresses call being in a movie.” Their version was a bit easier to digest since it was self-deprecating and not as judgmental as Kimmel’s version. Twitter did not let it slide. They immediately called Kimmel out.
WATCH: This Jimmy Kimmel joke sounds just like a joke by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler at the Golden Globes in 2014. Hmmmm........#Oscars pic.twitter.com/kTz0RQrVro— Yashar (@yashar) February 27, 2017
Watching the #Oscars and no offense to Kimmel doing great but I miss Tina and Amy hosting. #TinaFey #AmyPoehler #AcademyAwards pic.twitter.com/0i78wFuSUM— Chris Kattan (@ChrisKattan) February 27, 2017
I strongly disagree with those who find this thievery as evidence that Fey and Poehler should host the Oscars. As a woman of color, I have found the two of them to be similarly tone deaf when it comes to sensitive issues. But at least their on screen chemistry together would add a little pizazz where Kimmel fell flat.
I'm sure he's going to respond that it was an intentional repeat of the joke. But I'm still unmoved. Jimmy, if you’re going to steal jokes, at least take the good ones.
