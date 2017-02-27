When tonight’s Oscars started, Jimmy Kimmel kidded that it might also be his last because of how quickly the event hosts are replaced, and I really hope he’s right. His jokes have been insensitive, unfunny, and unoriginal all night. And to the latter point, Twitter has already put the late night host on blast. He stole reused a joke that Tina Fey and Amy Poehler made 3 years ago at the Golden Globes.