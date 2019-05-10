Skip navigation!
Amy Poehler
Movies
Here's How To Visit The Vineyards In
Wine Country
by
Olivia Harrison
More from Amy Poehler
Movies
Recreate
Wine Country
With Your Besties At These Napa Airbnbs
Olivia Harrison
May 10, 2019
Amy Poehler
Amy Poehler Opened Her Own Wine Store Well Before The Premiere Of
Wine Country
Anna Millard
May 9, 2019
Movies
Let Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph Take You On A Girls Trip To Netflix's
Wine...
Kathryn Lindsay
Apr 11, 2019
Movies
Don't Call Amy Poehler & Maya Rudolph's Drunk Buddy Com...
Amy Poehler's new directorial venture Wine Country is about a group of women — including comedy superstars Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch, and Ana
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Movies
With One Fyre Festival Joke, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler & Maya Rudolph...
It's always bittersweet to see what could have been. While the Oscars is flying solo this year without a host, the ceremony opened with three comedy
by
Kathryn Lindsay
TV Shows
Are You Even Ready For A
Parks & Recreation
Reunion?
Just like that, PaleyFest has become PoehlerFest. According to Entertainment Weekly, the stars of Parks & Recreation are getting the gang back together
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
Making It
Is Basically The
Queer Eye
Of Crafting
Tonight, Amy Poehler finally returns to the small screen since her work on Parks and Recreation and Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later. However,
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Movies
Amy Poehler's Starring & Directing A Movie About Getting Win...
A movie about women getting drunk on wine is not unheard of but, to paraphrase Leslie Knope, Amy Poehler is about to take an old idea and make it better.
by
Madison Medeiros
TV Shows
Exclusive: Meet The Judges For Amy Poehler & Nick Offerman's...
Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman have a new show on hand, and it might as well take place in Pawnee. The Parks and Recreation co-stars will executive produce
by
Rebecca Farley
TV Shows
Bradley Cooper Sure Looks Different In This
Wet Hot American ...
If you've watched the original Wet Hot American Summer, you know that Bradley Cooper's character, Ben, is the one who suggested the gang meet up a decade
by
Meghan De Maria
Pop Culture
Amy Poehler Isn't Afraid To Admit That She's A "Tough" Mom
It's not all fun and games around Amy Poehler's house. No, Poehler admits she's a "tough" mom. "Not too tough, but tough enough," Poehler, who is the
by
Shannon Carlin
Food News
Adam Scott Just Lived Out Ben Wyatt's Biggest Food Dreams In...
We all know that feeling of overwhelming emptiness that takes over when you come to the end of a life-changing television show. One of the hardest things
by
Olivia Harrison
TV Shows
This Is Who Will Be Missing From The
Wet Hot American Summer<...
Wet Hot American Summer is back again — but one of Camp Firewood's most notable counselors will be absent from the Netflix sequel. Bradley Cooper
by
Meghan De Maria
Pop Culture
This Mini
Parks And Recreation
Reunion Is What Every Fan...
Two years later, many of us are still mourning the end of Parks and Recreations. Admittedly, TV just doesn't feel the same without Leslie Knope's brand
by
Meagan Fredette
Entertainment
Jimmy Kimmel Just Stole A Joke From Tina Fey & Amy Poehler
When tonight’s Oscars started, Jimmy Kimmel kidded that it might also be his last because of how quickly the event hosts are replaced, and I really hope
by
Sesali Bowen
Entertainment News
Amy Poehler & Will Ferrell's New Movie
The House
Al...
A movie starring Amy Poehler and Will Ferrell should only inspire feelings of joy. Instead, the trailer for the hilarious duo's new comedy The House has
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Leonardo DiCaprio
Tina Fey & Amy Poehler Try To Embarrass Leonardo DiCaprio Again
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler paid heartfelt tribute to Carol Burnett at this year's SAG Awards, presenting the legend with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
by
Esther Zuckerman
TV Shows
Tina Fey & Amy Poehler Reveal "Dope Squad" On
SNL
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are pros at hosting live shows, having emceed the Golden Globes three times. They're also pros at all things Saturday Night Live.
by
Leigh Raper
Movies
It's Okay, Amy Poehler Doesn't Care About
Star Wars
Either
Amy Poehler simply does not give a fuck about Star Wars. Not one. She never did. And she is sick and tired of having to talk about the new film, which
by
Morgan Baila
Sundance
Paula Pell Is The Comedy Genius Behind Amy Poehler & Tina Fey's L...
If you want to get a sense of what former Saturday Night Live writer Paula Pell used to jot down in her journal when she was 13, dig up one of the
by
Esther Zuckerman
TV Shows
Tina Fey, Amy Poehler & Broad City Go To Court
Somehow, the Amy Poehler/Tina Fey reunion comedy Sisters has flown a little under the radar. (Not completely. We’ve definitely been paying attention.)
by
Michael Hafford
Movies
Amy Poehler & Tina Fey Perfectly Parody
Star Wars
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler have some tough box-office competition this month. Their new movie, Sisters, opens on December 18, the same day as Star Wars: The
by
Esther Zuckerman
Entertainment News
Amy Poehler Tried Not Talking About People's Looks For One Day
They may just be playing sisters in their upcoming movie, but Amy Poehler and Tina Fey may as well be related in real life, too. The funny ladies, whose
by
Carolyn L. Todd
Entertainment News
Amy Poehler & Carrie Brownstein Peform An Impromptu Bookstore Wed...
Last night, Amy Poehler and Carrie Brownstein were onstage at a bookstore in Pasadena, talking about the Sleater-Kinney musician's new memoir, Hunger
by
Elizabeth Kiefer
Books & Art
Amy Poehler, Shonda Rhimes, & More Give You Their Best Advice In ...
Urban legend has it that once, Ernest Hemingway was challenged to compose a novel in only six words. He came up with "For sale, Baby shoes, Never worn,"
by
Hayley MacMillen
US
Amy Poehler & Jack Black Can SING—& They Proved It With A Bette M...
Quick: Who are some of the best on-stage musical duos throughout history? Sonny and Cher might come to mind, as would Beyoncé and Jay Z. Well, we've
by
Erin Fitzpatrick
Entertainment News
The Perfect Amy Poehler Quote For Any Situation
Amy Poehler turns 44 today, which could be surprising to anyone who remembers her annoying little sister Kaitlin character from SNL, or her most recent
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Entertainment
Amy Poehler Fans, We Found Your New Favorite Show
Julie Klausner really wanted David Byrne to get hit by a car while riding his bike. Not in real life, of course — Klausner loves The Talking Heads —
by
Esther Zuckerman
Movies
Amy Poehler & Tina Fey Reunite In This Epic Trailer For
Siste...
Ever wonder what it would be like to throw one last rager at your parent's house? In their new movie Sisters, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey play onscreen
by
Elizabeth Kiefer
Movies
Amy Poehler Says Life Is Like "Being Attacked By A Bear"
We can never get enough of Amy Poehler's life advice. Whether bingeing on her endearing Smart Girls at the Party Ask Amy segments, her must-read memoir
by
Cristen Conger
