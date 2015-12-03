Tina Fey and Amy Poehler have some tough box-office competition this month. Their new movie, Sisters, opens on December 18, the same day as Star Wars: The Force Awakens. But the two stars are not going to lie back and just let Star Wars steamroll them, at least not without lobbing in some good, old-fashioned ribbing.
Fey, Poehler, and the rest of the Sisters gang, including Ike Barinholtz and Maya Rudolph, lampoon the very serious Star Wars Comic-Con reel in a new video. The Force Awakens clip proves an easy target — some of the dialogue is lifted nearly word for word. For example, in the Star Wars reel, Mark Hamill says: "Nothing's changed, really. I mean, everything's changed, but nothing's changed. That's the way you want it to be, really." In the Sisters parody, Barinholtz says: "Everything's changed, but nothing's changed, some things have changed, and that's the way you want it to be, really."
Fey and Poehler affect British accents to conceal their apparent drunkenness, and at one point, Fey reveals that R2-D2 is actually her bra size. But the best thing about the video is Maya Rudolph, who shows up in a pseudo motion-capture getup made of what appears to be Christmas lights and a colander. She yells at an underling: "I am a legend! Sometimes I see my name in crossword puzzles answers." She dresses in a gorilla suit and performs her best (terrible) Chewbacca impression. She practices her "butt clenches."
It all ends with an expert bit of Star Trek/Star Wars trolling and the hashtag #YouCanSeeThemBoth. We're certainly expecting Daisy Ridley to kick ass as Rey, but clearly, Poehler and Fey have no equals when it comes to comedy.
Watch the full parody, below.
Fey, Poehler, and the rest of the Sisters gang, including Ike Barinholtz and Maya Rudolph, lampoon the very serious Star Wars Comic-Con reel in a new video. The Force Awakens clip proves an easy target — some of the dialogue is lifted nearly word for word. For example, in the Star Wars reel, Mark Hamill says: "Nothing's changed, really. I mean, everything's changed, but nothing's changed. That's the way you want it to be, really." In the Sisters parody, Barinholtz says: "Everything's changed, but nothing's changed, some things have changed, and that's the way you want it to be, really."
Fey and Poehler affect British accents to conceal their apparent drunkenness, and at one point, Fey reveals that R2-D2 is actually her bra size. But the best thing about the video is Maya Rudolph, who shows up in a pseudo motion-capture getup made of what appears to be Christmas lights and a colander. She yells at an underling: "I am a legend! Sometimes I see my name in crossword puzzles answers." She dresses in a gorilla suit and performs her best (terrible) Chewbacca impression. She practices her "butt clenches."
It all ends with an expert bit of Star Trek/Star Wars trolling and the hashtag #YouCanSeeThemBoth. We're certainly expecting Daisy Ridley to kick ass as Rey, but clearly, Poehler and Fey have no equals when it comes to comedy.
Watch the full parody, below.
Advertisement