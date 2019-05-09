Amy Poehler Opened Her Own Wine Store Well Before The Premiere Of Wine Country

Raindrops on roses and whiskers on kittens can take a seat because Amy Poehler opened a wine store in the Park Slope neighborhood of Brooklyn, and it's our absolute new favorite thing.
Poehler quietly opened Zula in November with her friends (and a couple of musicians), Amy Miles and Mike Robertson. The three met on the set of Wet Hot American Summer, Eater reports. The store boasts free wine tastings every night, as well as free local delivery, per its website.
If you channel Leslie Knope and order wine by saying, "I'll take the cheapest one you have because I can't tell the difference," Zula has plenty of options for you as well. Poehler's store has an abundance of reds and whites under $13. These deals will let you indulge like the ladies in Wine Country, Poehler's directorial debut that hits Netflix tomorrow, without the Napa prices.
Advertisement
While you probably won't run into Poehler, who lives mainly in Los Angeles, you can at least drink like her by getting a recommendation from Robertson. When asked about her personal preferences, Poehler told Eater, "Honestly, I'll just drink whatever Mike recommends to me."
Zula is located at 487 Fifth Ave. in Brooklyn, NY.
Advertisement